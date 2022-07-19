Russell Brand Theorizes Green Energy Movement is a Ploy to Bankrupt Farmers and Take Their Land

Russell Brand, a one time supporter of the green energy movement, believes the group has abandoned their original philosophy and is now attempting to bankrupt and land grab farmers across the globe.

In a recent episode uploaded to his podcast and YouTube channel, Brand targeted the green movement as a “scam.”

He began by discussing the ongoing protests amongst Dutch farmers over climate laws that are diminishing their way of life, including their use of fertilizers to help plant crops.

“This is connected to the land grab of Bill Gates. This is connected to corruption of companies like Monsanto. This whole fertilizer situation is a scam. They present it as a green ideology,” Brand said.

“‘Oh, we can’t keep using these fertilizers,’ And anyone who lives in the rural area will know that when those fertilizers get used, you think, ‘Oh God, this is a bit dodgy.’ But the reason that farmers are using those fertilizers is cause it’s necessary economically because of the pressure they’re under financially because of — often because of government enforced imperatives,” he continued.

“The objective isn’t to get the farmers to behave in an organic, responsible ecologically site manner, no far from it. It’s in order to bankrupt the farmers so that their land can be grabbed,” Brand added.

“This shows you how ‘The Great Reset’ operates,” he said, referencing the idea coined by World Economic Forum executive chairman Klaus Schwab involving a new push toward redesigning capitalism.

“It uses a green agenda. And just so you know, I agree with the green agenda. I think that the planet should be treated with love and respect that we should see ourselves as in harmony with it,” he reassured.

“But when regulations are passed down from a globalist level and it affects the lives of ordinary farmers is the duty of all of us to support them, to stand in solidarity, to give them time, to make those transitions, to say to the farming and agricultural community, we’ll support you by buying your products,” he concluded.

Listen above via Russell Brand on YouTube.

