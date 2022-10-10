Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN, Sergey Kyslytsya, tore into Russia on Monday during a UN General Assembly debate on whether or not to condemn Vladimir Putin for recently annexing four regions of Ukraine.

The UN session took place just hours after Russia rained a barrage of missile fire into Ukraine, hitting civilian infrastructure across the country, including a children’s playground. As of Monday evening, the missile strikes reportedly killed at least 14 people and injured nearly 100 more.

A “trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it enters the General Assembly and the hall is filled up with the smell of smoldering human flesh,” Kyslytsya told the UN on Monday.

“That’s what we have tolerated too long in Syria. That’s what is happening today in Ukraine,” he concluded condemning Russian war crimes in his country.

“The assembly’s special session, planned before Monday’s barrage, was intended to respond to Russia’s purported absorption last month of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The move followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that the Ukrainian government and the West have dismissed as illegitimate,” noted ABC News of the debate Monday.

“By launching missile attacks on civilians sleeping in their homes or rushing toward children going to schools, Russia has proven once again that it is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways,” he added.

“Unfortunately, you can hardly call for a stable and sane peace as long as an unstable and insane dictatorship exists in your vicinity,” he concluded. The UN voted to reject a Russian proposal to hold the vote on condemning the annexation in private.

