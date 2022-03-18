Canada’s envoy to the United Nations savaged Russian diplomats for showing purported concern for Ukrainian civilians, and the international community is weighing in.

The Canadian mission to the U.N. took Russia’s U.N. envoy to school over a draft resolution on civilians in Ukraine. The resolution expressed concern for the people who are being massacred amid Vladimir Putin’s indiscriminate war in the country.

The Canadians marked a Russian draft letter over civilian safety with suggested edits, such as those seen on poorly written school papers.

The Russian letter expressed concern over the “dire humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine.”

The letter claimed Russia, “like other members of the international community,” is “gravely concerned” about the situation for Ukraine’s people.

Thank you @RussiaUN for your letter dated March 16. Please see our suggested edits below. #StandWithUkraine #RespectTheCharter pic.twitter.com/0M663R0tUW — Canada Mission UN #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@CanadaUN) March 17, 2022

In red, Canada’s mission, wrote, “INSERT: ‘which we have caused as a result of our illegal war of aggression.’”

In another annotation, the Canadians suggested Russia’s letter be updated to reflect there is only a humanitarian crisis “because we are the primary cause.”

In one more section shared by the Canadian mission, Russian diplomats wrote: “Our draft demands all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, and also demands that civilians, including women and children, are fully protected.”

The Canadians noted: “COMMENT: How do you account for the bombing of a maternity warden the destruction of over 200 schools? Please explain.”

The letter was peppered with similar red ink suggestions, which reminded Russia, and the world, it has created unnecessary suffering and death in its unprovoked four-week war.

The Canadian mission posted its edits to the letter online, to a mixed reaction. Opponents of massacring civilians praised the annotated letter.

#FinlandUN 🇫🇮 strongly supports these edits made by @CanadaUN 🇨🇦 Russia must stop its aggression against Ukraine and put an end to this senseless war. All 🇺🇳 Member States have a duty to protect the #UNcharter. #StandWithUkraine️ #RespectTheCharter https://t.co/bhRt02W7sA — Finland’s Mission to the UN 🇫🇮🇺🇳 (@FinlandUN) March 17, 2022

🇸🇪 supports all edits made by @CanadaUN 👏👏👏 Russia is the aggressor. Russia has caused widespread human suffering in Ukraine. Russia must end this unjustified war.#StandWithUkraine️ https://t.co/cRvcRm6Y0S — SwedenUN 🇸🇪 (@SwedenUN) March 17, 2022

Full support to the edits as proposed by @CanadaUN #StandWithUkraine️ https://t.co/ARjA4WNl5t — Denmark in UN NY🇩🇰 (@Denmark_UN) March 17, 2022

Strong support to @CanadaUN edits. The Russian aggression caused and is driving the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. We demand that Russia ends this war against #Ukraine now.#StandWithUkraine #StopWar https://t.co/yjUAT0SVUh — Estonia in UN | #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@EstoniaUN) March 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyanskiy called Canada’s tweet “kindergarten-level Russophobic libel.”

Thank you @CanadaONU for this kindergarten-level Russophobic libel! It only shows that your diplomatic skills and good manners are at lowest ebb and gives an idea why your country’s bid for a non-permanent seat in #SecurityCouncil was voted down twice in 20yrs by UN membership 👎🏻 https://t.co/3OOcvEP8R8 — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 17, 2022

