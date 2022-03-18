Russian Diplomat Cries ‘Russophobic Libel’ After Canada Trolls His Country for Feigning Concern for Civilians

By Kipp JonesMar 18th, 2022, 6:51 pm
 
Canada Flag

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Canada’s envoy to the United Nations savaged Russian diplomats for showing purported concern for Ukrainian civilians, and the international community is weighing in.

The Canadian mission to the U.N. took Russia’s U.N. envoy to school over a draft resolution on civilians in Ukraine. The resolution expressed concern for the people who are being massacred amid Vladimir Putin’s indiscriminate war in the country.

The Canadians marked a Russian draft letter over civilian safety with suggested edits, such as those seen on poorly written school papers.

The Russian letter expressed concern over the “dire humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine.”

The letter claimed Russia, “like other members of the international community,” is “gravely concerned” about the situation for Ukraine’s people.

In red, Canada’s mission, wrote, “INSERT: ‘which we have caused as a result of our illegal war of aggression.’”

In another annotation, the Canadians suggested Russia’s letter be updated to reflect there is only a humanitarian crisis “because we are the primary cause.”

In one more section shared by the Canadian mission, Russian diplomats wrote: “Our draft demands all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, and also demands that civilians, including women and children, are fully protected.”

The Canadians noted: “COMMENT: How do you account for the bombing of a maternity warden the destruction of over 200 schools? Please explain.”

The letter was peppered with similar red ink suggestions, which reminded Russia, and the world, it has created unnecessary suffering and death in its unprovoked four-week war.

The Canadian mission posted its edits to the letter online, to a mixed reaction. Opponents of massacring civilians praised the annotated letter.

Meanwhile, Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyanskiy called Canada’s tweet “kindergarten-level Russophobic libel.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: