Russian State TV Host: Russia ‘Will Have to Think Whether to Re-Install’ Trump as US President

A Russian state TV host reportedly said on Tuesday that Russia “will have to think whether to re-install” Donald Trump as president of the United States.

The Daily Beast’s Julia Davis posted on Tuesday a video of Olga Skabeeva’s remarks.

Meanwhile on Russian state TV: annoyed by Trump reportedly promising to destroy the Russian Federation and Putin’s hegemony, state TV host Olga Skabeeva said that Russia “will have to think whether to re-install him again as the American president. We haven’t decided yet.” pic.twitter.com/EVh1o13gmI — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 5, 2022

“The other day Trump promised to destroy the Russian Federation or destroy [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s hegemony, as he put it,” she said, according to a translation by Davis.

A panelist interjected, “That is excellent, if Trump becomes the president, we will know his geopolitical goals.”

“We will have to think whether to reinstall him again as the American president,” said Skabeeva. “We haven’t decided yet.”

Trump did not hold a rally on Saturday nor has he made any statements about wanting to destroy Russia or Putin’s hegemony.

Since he was a candidate for president and during his presidency, Trump has been accused of being sympathetic toward Russia. An investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller found that Trump’s 2016 campaign didn’t collude with Russia to interfere in that year’s presidential election.

