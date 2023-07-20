‘Ruthless’ Podcast Slated to Host ‘College GameDay’ Style Live Show At First GOP Presidential Debate

The Ruthless podcast, a popular conservative variety talk show, will host a “College GameDay” style show ahead of the first GOP Presidential Debate.

Ruthless, hosted by Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan, Comfortably Smug, and John Ashbrook, began in 2020, where the group provided analysis on political hot topics. Since then, they’ve garnered over 3 million unique listeners and frequently appear on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

Now, the men will be taking their talents to the RNC stage, per a report from Axios.

The first GOP Presidential debate showdown will be on August 23rd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Currently, there is no plan for the Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, to attend.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel joined the latest episode of Ruthless, released Thursday, to talk about the “College GameDay” show.

McDaniel also provided a statement to Axios about the announcement:

“We’re excited to have a special live edition of [Ruthless] in Milwaukee. The fellas have grown a tremendous platform and we look forward to bringing that influence and attention to Rumble and our first primary debate.”

According to Axios’ Mike Allen, Rumble will act as the RNC’s “exclusive streaming partner” for the debate, which was announced back in April.

The debate will also be broadcast on cable television on both Fox News and the Young America’s Foundation.

