S.E. Cupp Calls Out Gov. Cuomo’s ‘Infuriating’ Apology Claiming He Was Misunderstood: Women Aren’t ‘Perpetually in a State of Confusion’

CNN commentator S.E. Cupp is not buying Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s apology.

During a Wednesday night appearance on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Cupp took issue with the rationalizations the New York governor offered in his public apology in response to multiple allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted overtures. In addressing the charges, Cuomo appeared to shift some of the blame onto his aides who, he implied, misinterpreted his innocent actions. “I now understand I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo said. “It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize.”

“Did he do any better with today’s apology?” host Don Lemon asked.

“Well, I heard a lot of the same justifications,” Cupp said, before embodying Cuomo’s defense. “‘I didn’t intend it that way. I didn’t know I was doing it’: An apology is nice, but not when it’s couched in all those codicils and conditions. What he said today, punctuated by the fact that he will not resign no matter what this independent investigation finds, I don’t think was very satisfying to any of the women who have accused him of unwanted behaviors.”

Lemon then noted that Cuomo’s claim he just learned of his female staffers’ objections to his conduct is contradicted by the fact that one of the aides, Charlotte Bennett, immediately complained to the governor’s chief of staff about the purported sexual harassment when it occurred years ago.

“Right, that doesn’t make any sense,” Cupp agreed. “Also, allegedly, he did some of these things in public in front of other people. And that really goes to this other part of, you know, ongoing sexual harassment and this culture of protecting powerful people still exists. That’s still a huge problem that men can act this way, brazenly, in public in front of others.”

“But listen, there were a number of infuriating parts of that,” Cupp continued, growing more heated. “There seems to be this idea that women, as a gender, an entire gender, we’re just, like, perpetually in a state of confusion: We don’t get your jokes. We misinterpret you constantly. We have no sense of humor. And we’re just unreliable witnesses. And that is adding insult to injury. The idea — we are not confused, right? Okay? We take stock of everything that’s going on. And believe me, we would love to be able to devote, like, 100% of our attention to our work and not navigating all of these signals from our male coworkers and bosses. You know, why does he want to have this meeting in his hotel room? Why did he call me at home? Why is he constantly taking about my boyfriend? We is he comparing me to his ex-girlfriend? We shouldn’t have to deal with that stuff.”

