CNN host S.E. Cupp raged against the mass shooting in Virginia Beach that left a dozen people dead, criticizing a “moral rot” in society.

“There’s a moral rot, a breakdown of civil society, a sickness that we have not figured out how to address. Something is eating us alive from the inside,” Cupp said on her show S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday.

On Friday, a longtime Virginia Beach employee opened fire at a municipal building, killing 12 people and wounding four others.

Although she introduced the segment with a number of Democratic presidential contenders alongside President Donald Trump either offering condolences or speaking in favor of gun control following the shooting, Cupp countered and said “what I do know is politics is not going to solve this problem. So tonight politics will have to wait.”

“Tonight we focus on the victims, the survivors in the hospital, the investigation, the unanswered questions, the community that’s been torn apart,” Cupp said before playing a clip of Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera, who said “we must keep the dignity and respect of the victims first.”

Cupp then listed out the names of the victims of the shooting.

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com