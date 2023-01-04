‘Sad!’ Matt Gaetz Mocks Trump’s 11th Hour Plea for McCarthy, Says the Never-Kevin Contingent is Holding Firm

If Donald Trump was hoping his endorsement would help Kevin McCarthy secure the votes he needs to become House Speaker, it seems like it’s not going to work with one of the most adamant holdouts.

The former president, in a Truth social post, urged Republicans to end their congressional deadlock and back McCarthy’s bid for the speakership. But his 11th hour plea failed to sway Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who told Fox News he still has no intention to fall in line behind McCarthy.

“Sad!” Gaetz said in a statement to Fox, mocking Trump. “This changes neither my view of McCarthy nor Trump nor my vote.”

The 118th session of Congress was thrown into a chaotic start on Tuesday after three votes in which McCarthy failed to secure the 218 votes he needs to become speaker. His bid was undermined by Gaetz and other hard-right congressional conservatives who have gone rogue on the GOP leader and vowed not to vote for him.

McCarthy’s failure marks the first time in a century where the House of Representatives did not elect a speaker on the first vote. Trump seemed to distance himself from McCarthy during these initial developments, saying “we’ll see what happens” when asked if he would stand by the aspiring speaker.

Trump wound up taking himself off the fence on Wednesday by offering a much more declarative statement supporting McCarthy.

“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN,” Trump wrote. “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT,. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB — JUST WATCH!”

Gaetz also told the New York Post that the Never-Kevin contingent is holding firm.

NEW — Rep @mattgaetz tells me he has the votes to stop Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker today — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2023

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com