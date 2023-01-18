SALIVATION ARMY? Fox News Host Says ‘Glob of Spit’ on Her Car Was Work of Furious ‘Eco-Warrior’

Fox News host Emily Compagno blamed an elite “eco-warrior” for what you might call a case of not-so-great expectorations: a “large glob of spit” on the windshield of her muscle car.

On Wednesday afternoon’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, the crew devoted a segment to elite hypocrites who fly around in private jets to Davos, with a side order of gas stove angst and a detour through how to split a sandwich with your sister.

Compagno’s contribution was that glob of spit, which she reasonably assumed came from a disgruntled environmentalist — but there’s a twist:

EMILY COMPAGNO: I think a perfect example of that, that elitism, that spear-throwing warrior mentality, when really they’re just cutting off their own noses. You know I drive a classic muscle car. The engine is new. It’s a Coyote aluminator. I get better gas mileage than most of the cars out there on the highway. But I walked out to my car the other day and there was a big glob of spit on the windshield because some eco-warrior took it upon themselves to show me what a gas guzzler I am. But they didn’t check under the hood and they have no idea what they’re talking about. And that pretty much sums up to me all of those elites in Davos. HARRIS FAULKNER: I don’t want them coming near you. So I’m glad you weren’t in the car. EMILY COMPAGNO: I’ve got my…. HARRIS FAULKNER: I’m very serious. They want all those people who try to go to work. And you’ve got people like in the middle of the of the the entrance to the freeway. I mean, this happens, a lot of things are going on right now. So I’m sorry about your car, but I’m really glad you weren’t in it.

Despite what the host says, please do NOT pry open anyone’s hood to evaluate the fuel efficiency of their aftermarket engine while mulling whether or not to spit on their windshield.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered.

