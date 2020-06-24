The coronavirus pandemic has silenced concert tours across the world — and delivered a devastating economic impact to the musicians, crew, vendors, security and other personnel who work in the industry. Rocker Sammy Hagar wants to start playing music for his fans again, and he’s even willing to give his life to get back on stage.

The former Van Halen singer told Rolling Stone he was comfortable playing again, without first waiting for a vaccine, and added what he called “a radical statement” — that he was willing to get sick and even die to do so, citing the economic pain the pandemic has caused so may people.

“Truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes,” said Hagar. “We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run.”

Explaining that he would “rather see everyone go back to work,” he added, “I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country.”

“I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man.”

In the meantime, Hagar has been posting a series of “Lockdown Videos” on his YouTube channel, like this rendition of “Right Now,” the 1992 hit song he co-wrote with Eddie Van Halen:

