San Francisco Police Sparks Outrage for Using Past Rape Exam DNA to Link Victims to Crimes: ‘This is Horrifying’

The San Francisco Police Department sparked outrage after it was accused of using DNA collected from rape and sexual assault victims to help identify them as possible suspects in other crimes.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on the practice Monday, writing that District Attorney Chesa Boudin was horrified when made aware of it last week.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Boudin clarified that his office was looking into a case when an assistant district attorney discovered that the evidence identifying a suspect was from a sample collected from a rape survivor in 2016.

Boudin further told the Post that the language in the report suggested that the practice was not an isolated incident, and that the head of the crime lab told his office that such searches are done routinely.

Twitter users were furious about the practice, which Boudin called a “pretty clear” violation of the California Constitution, slamming it as “horrifying,” “disgusting,” and “fucking evil.”

I mean I guess it’s cool they finally processed a rape kit — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) February 15, 2022

One of the biggest mistakes modern feminism made: telling women to trust the state to deliver justice after rape and abuse. https://t.co/FtxudpCybT — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) February 15, 2022

That sound you hear is thousands and thousands of women realizing there’s YET ANOTHER reason to not report our sexual assaults https://t.co/4T8lgEFJum — Fiddler (@cFidd) February 14, 2022

Just another reason survivors don’t trust the system. Never ask why we don’t report. https://t.co/11gvQZ2H42 — Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. (@AdrienneLaw) February 15, 2022

It’s hard enough for sexual assault and rape victims to trust the judicial system and processes as is. And now to have data collected to aid victims being used for something else entirely is so chilling for future survivors, not to mention of questionable legality. https://t.co/pUV6LbVcIU — Eileen Guo (not Gu) (@eileenguo) February 14, 2022

It goes without saying but I’ll say it anyway: under no circumstances should the police compile survivors’ DNA collected as part of rape exams into a crime database and use the results to prosecute survivors for unrelated alleged crimes. No. Full stop. https://t.co/LEPuK8DRjN — Parisa Dehghani-Tafti (@parisa4justice) February 15, 2022

NOPE. Shut it down. Legally and ethically wrong, a huge violation of victims’ rights. Also, in the middle of a pandemic, with mass government testing of biological samples, now is not the time to expand police powers in accessing genetic data. https://t.co/WKqa990Xsb — Tiffany C. Li (@tiffanycli) February 14, 2022

