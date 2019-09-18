Sandy Hook USA has just released a remarkably chilling video that puts the “back to school” season in the scary context of increased school shootings.

The one minute Public Service Announcement starts with rather pedestrian scenes of students excited about their new back to school gear, but quickly changes to very unsetting, and sometimes graphic, scenes of students lauding the same gear in the context of life-saving materials when a shooter has entered their school.

The YouTube description explains the video:

Survive the school year with these must-have back to school essentials. https://www.sandyhookpromise.org **Please note that this PSA contains graphic content related to school shootings that may be upsetting to some viewers. If you feel that this subject matter may be too difficult for you, you may choose not to watch this video.**

Critics may call this alarmist, but the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre are understandably forgiven for taking an alarming approach and bringing attention to school safety.

Watch above via YouTube.

