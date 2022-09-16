Sarah Huckabee Sanders Reveals She Has Thyroid Cancer, Undergoes Surgery

Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed Friday she underwent surgery earlier in the day after a recent doctor visit revealed she had stage I thyroid cancer.

The Republican nominee for Arkansas governor announced the surgery was successful in a statement issued to reporters.

“During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer,” she stated. “Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free.”

Huckabee Sanders added:

I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support. I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.

Huckabee Sanders’ campaign also provided a statement from her physician, Dr. John Sims:

Sarah is currently recovering from surgery in which we removed her thyroid gland and some of the surrounding lymph nodes in her neck. The surgery went extremely well, and I expect her to be back on her feet even within the next 24 hours. This is a Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma which is the most common type of thyroid cancer and has an excellent prognosis. While she will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine, as well as continued long term follow up, I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down.

The daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R) won her primary in May by grabbing more than 83% of the vote. She faces Democrat Chris Jones in the November general election.

The former White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump.

