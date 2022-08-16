Sarah Palin’s Former In-Laws Hold an Election Party – For Her Opponent

Sarah Palin’s former in-laws held an election party on Monday, a day before Tuesday’s special election for Alaska’s at-large congressional seat left vacant by the late Rep. Don Young (R).

The guest of honor was Republican congressional candidate Nick Begich, who is challenging the state’s former governor, their one-time daughter-in-law.

Palin and her ex-husband Todd Palin divorced in 2020 after three decades of marriage. His parents, Jim Palin and Faye Palin, apparently view the mother of their grandchildren as less qualified than Begich.

Suzanne Downing of Must Read Alaska noted the candidate has been a business associate of theirs for some time.

She reported:

Over 100 people poured through the doors of the home of Jim and Faye Palin on Monday night, the eve of the special general election and the regular primary election. […] The event was to boost the campaign of Nick Begich III, who is running against Sarah Palin, the former daughter-in-law of the Palins, who provided moose sausage, smoked salmon, and homemade Alaska rhubarb bread, carrot cake, and other Alaska-themed treats. The noisy and enthusiastic party spilled out onto the back lawn, where eventually Nick Begich was giving his last speech of this phase of his campaign for Congress.

Todd Palin petitioned for the divorce in 2019. In a court document, he cited “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

Few details about the split were ever reported. But in 2009, Sarah Palin addressed rumors through a representative the marriage was marred by infidelity.

People magazine reported:

A rep for former Alaska Gov. and Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin has firmly denied Internet reports this weekend that she and husband Todd Palin both had affairs and are now planning to divorce. “No truth to any of the rumors,” wrote the rep in an e-mail to PEOPLE. “No divorce. No affairs. No land in Montana. Nothing! All lies and fabrications!”

