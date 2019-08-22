Former White House spokesperson Anthony Scaramucci blasted President Donald Trump for personal attacks on himself and his wife after he has heavily criticized the president’s rhetoric and behavior: “He may not have early-stage dementia but he has full-blown, early-stage fascism.”

Scaramucci, who worked for Trump for a total of 11 days in the summer of 2017, has increasingly drawn the fire of Trump in recent days for urging the Republican Party to drop the president from the 2020 ticket. Speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Scaramucci reiterated this call and then blasted the president for publicly striking back at him and his family.

“Look at the situation, and I would just tell your viewers, if you were on the board of a company and you had a CEO acting this erratic, and literally in a gigantic meltdown like I was describing to John Berman, like a chernobyl situation, you would have to replace that CEO,” Scaramucci said.

“As a responsible citizen in the United States, you cannot look at all that stuff and say it’s OK,” Scaramucci added, before claiming that White House aides are secretly aghast at Trump’s behavior and comments. “We both know people inside the building that are whispering to each other that ‘OK, those guys are right.’ Are they going to come for our help? It’s like a hostage crisis inside the building. They absolutely hate the guy’s guts. But they’re scared out of their minds. Look what did he to me and my wife this week. He’s lighting me and my wife up on his 150 million Twitter social media accounts. I’m a private citizen. He may not have early-stage dementia but he has full-blown, early-stage fascism. He’s going after private citizens with the power of the presidency.”

Cuomo, however, couldn’t help but point out the hypocrisy embedded in Scaramucci’s recent epiphany about his old boss.

“Does it make it worth it to you — you’re getting a little taste of what the rest us have to deal with,” Cuomo noted. “He has a lot of power. When he tells his people you’re crazy and you need to be attacked, it doesn’t feel good.”

“OK,” a somewhat stunned Scaramucci said, before brushing off the Trump attacks he had just complained about. “I’m very resilient guy. That’s nonsense to me. It washes right over me. At the end of the day, I reflect back all that stuff. I don’t absorb any of that stuff.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

