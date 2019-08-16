Anthony Scaramucci, the former (brief) communications director for President Donald Trump who has turned on the administration in recent days, gave an interview to Vanity Fair in which he presented a lofty psychoanalysis — including a prediction that Trump will drop out of the presidential race in March 2020.

“He’s gonna drop out of the race because it’s gonna become very clear. Okay, it’ll be March of 2020. He’ll likely drop out by March of 2020. It’s gonna become very clear that it’s impossible for him to win,” the Mooch predicted. “And is this the kind of guy that’s gonna want to be that humiliated and lose as a sitting president? ”

Even after being fired 11 days into the job in 2017, the New York financier has maintained mostly loyal to the president. Then after the Dayton and El Paso shootings, the Mooch said that Trump’s campaign-style visits to communities ravaged by disaster had been a “catastrophe for him.”

Trump then blasted Scaramucci on Twitter. “Anthony, who would do anything to come back in [to the Trump administration], should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!” said Trump. “You are losing your fastball— very weak troll,” Scaramucci responded.

Friday, Scaramucci woke up to find his Twitter account suspended, likely for calling Trump the “fattest president since William Howard Taft” after the president told a supporter he thought was a protester to “go home” and “start exercising.”

“You’ve had quite the last few days,” said Vanity Fair’s William Cohan to Scaramucci. “Oh my god, this jackass. You know, it’s all good. I mean, it could be the best three or four days ever, actually,” responded Scaramucci, known for his love of media attention.

He said the “red line” for Trump losing his support was the “full-blown racism,” though he asserted that he does not believe Trump is racist. “And let me explain to you why he’s not a racist, ’cause this is very important. He’s actually worse than a racist. He is so narcissistic, he doesn’t see people as people. He sees them as objects in his field of vision,” said Scaramucci.

“That’s why he’s got his thumb up in the air when he’s taking a picture with an orphan. That’s why when someone’s leaning over the desk and asks [Nobel Prize–winning human rights activist Nadia Murad], “Well, what happened to your family members?”—they were murdered—he just looks at her and says, ‘Okay, when are we getting coffee here?'”

Scaramucci further explained his theory on Trump’s sociopathic tendencies: “You know, he doesn’t look at people—and by the way, if you and I were in his field of vision and he had a cold and the two of us had to die for him to get a Kleenex, you’re fucking dead. I mean, there’s no chance.”

Scaramucci said Trump is “losing it mentally,” apparent in “the way he’s sweating” that his body is not doing well. Though he assured that he does not have “Trump derangement syndrome” but rather “Trump fatigue syndrome,” saying that the nation and all of his party members feel it too.

“Trump is crazy, everything about him is terrible, or we gotta do everything we can to defeat him. He wants that,” added Scaramucci.

Scaramucci said that he hasn’t seen a Republican candidate come forward that can pose a formidable threat to Trump and Democrats, but he’s looking. “Talking about Trump being primaried: you know, this is like Game of Thrones. We need an Arya Stark, okay?”

