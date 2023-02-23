Scarborough Taunts Trump and ‘Fat White Pink Boys’ Trashing Biden For War Zone Trip: ‘They Would Never Have The Guts’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough taunted ex-President Donald Trump and “fat white pink boys” who trashed President Joe Biden over a trip they “would never have the guts” to make themselves.

President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine Monday to mark the anniversary of the war against Russia that included dramatic moments of air raid sirens as he toured the war zone.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough repeatedly lauded Biden’s “courage” for “risking his life” by traveling to a war zone.

And while discussing the trip’s potential benefit for Biden with Democrats unsure he should run again, Scarborough drew laughs from his co-hosts by taunting Trump and Biden’s critics as gutless “fat white pink boys”:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Two nights later, the bedwetting begins again from people, the Democratic Party. Oh, we can’t do that. We are… suddenly the guy showing up on a on a secret trip to Kyiv after taking a ten hour train ride in where he could very easily have been killed by enemy troops as he went through the war zone. And now people will, you know, well maybe he. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Walking the streets of Kyiv. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Maybe this guy who was like, yeah, they did 20 hours of train rides that I will guarantee you, Donald Trump would have never had the you know what to do, never had the guts to do… MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Well it just would be too uncomfortable for him. JOE SCARBOROUGH: And that all of the fat, white pink boys who are criticizing Joe Biden on the far right in their suspenders would never have had the nerve to do what he did. He did it. He went to Kyiv and he sent a strong message not only to Ukraine, but to the entire world about what America, not what Democrats, not what Joe Biden, but what America thinks of democracy and how we’re behind Ukraine. It’s a strong message. And I think you’re going to start seeing it in the polls more, especially among Democrats, right? Yeah. Okay. Yeah. This guy that went into a war zone in a way that no other president did since Abraham Lincoln in the Civil War. Yeah, maybe he’s up to running for reelection. WILLIE GEIST: Yeah. And here’s something interesting, Joe. That poll was taken before the events of the last four days. So that doesn’t even factor in for Democrats thinking about whether Joe Biden should run again, the trip into the war zone, the speech on Tuesday, the meeting yesterday.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

