Adam Schiff Tells Jen Psaki ‘There Can Always Be’ Superseding Indictment Against Trump For Jan. 6 Riot Charges

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that “there can always be” another superseding indictment against ex-President Donald Trump over his conduct before and during the violent insurrection he incited.

Since news broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed three additional charges against Trump, there has been speculation that Smith may have decided not to pursue incitement charges, and focus instead on election fraud claims made in the run-up to Jan. 6.

But on Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki, the host asked Schiff about the status of the Jan. 6 investigations, and Schiff indicated that indictments over Jan. 6 could come at any time, despite the “tea-leaf reading” to the contrary, if the evidence is there:

PSAKI: I want to just turn to another case, there’s so much to cover, the investigation of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. There’s a lot of tea-leaf reading out there going on right now. I’m not going to make you — ask you to make predictions. But we know former New York City police commissioner and Trump ally, Bernie Kerik, who worked with Rudy Giuliani to try to find voter fraud has said to me with this with the Special Counsel next month, we also know there are electors that are scheduled to meet with. You’ve rescued these cases. Do you expect that they will come out with an indictment before that, or do they need that in order to make the strongest case? SCHIFF: You know, we’re all a bit blind here because we haven’t seen the body of evidence that is the Special Counsel has. But I would imagine, you know, if the target letter went out, if they’re these, you know, last-minute conversations, yes, Smith is ready to indict. And he may just want to dot an I and cross a T by bringing Kerik in. He may not expect to get a lot of valuable information, but he wants to make sure at least he knows if the other side called Kerik, what he would have to say. So, I don’t think it’s necessary that the investigation would wait until then. And as we’ve seen in Florida, if the Special Counsel gets new information, there can always be a superseding indictment on these January 6th charges. And by the way, on the January 6th charges, these are the ones with — that I think all of us had been waiting, they’re the most serious allegations involving with the president’s efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power for the first time ever in history. I think the Justice Department, you talked that the outset of the wheels the justice moving slowly, they had moved very slowly, but they appear to be arriving at their destination. PSAKI: We’ll be waiting.

