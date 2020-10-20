A number of liberals weren’t happy with Senator Dianne Feinstein — the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — for her approach to the Amy Coney Barrett hearings last week, culminating in a moment of praise and a hug she offered to Chairman Lindsey Graham.

Former Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon, executive director of the group Demand Justice, publicly called on Feinstein to step down from her position on the committee. NARAL put out a statement expressing similar sentiments.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was asked Tuesday about Feinstein being blasted by progressive groups.

Schumer vaguely said, “I’ve had a long and serious talk with Senator Feinstein, that’s all I’m going to say about it right now.”

