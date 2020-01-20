Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted his Senate counterpart, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a scathing statement that called out Republican’s just-released resolution proposing strict rules for the Senate trial of President Donald Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

Speaking to reporters on Monday night, Schumer called McConnell’s organizing resolution “a national disgrace.” Per the Majority Leader’s proposed rules, the Senate would have to first vote to accept the House impeachment evidence and it would then give each side 24 hours, over just two days, to present their opening arguments, meaning the impeachment managers and Trump defense team’s speeches could run well past midnight. That outcome was no accident, Schumer said, it was done on purpose because “[McConnell] doesn’t want the American people to hear them. Plain and simple.”

“Senator McConnell repeatedly promised Senators, the public and the press that his rules for the trial would be the same at the rules fo President Clinton’s trial. Nothing could be further from the truth” Schumer said. Instead the rules “depart dramatically” from that precedent, Schumer pointed out.

“Under this resolution, Senator McConnell is saying he doesn’t want to hear any of the existing evidence, and he doesn’t’ want any new evidence,” Schumer added. “A trial where there’s no evidence, no existing record, and no new evidence, no witnesses, no documents, that’s not a trial at all, it’s a cover-up and the American people will see it for exactly what it is.”

