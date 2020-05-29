comScore

Schumer Trashes Trump Rose Garden Event as ‘Pathetic’: Shows ‘Inability to Lead’

By Josh FeldmanMay 29th, 2020, 4:57 pm

President Donald Trump has received a great deal of criticism for his brief Rose Garden appearance in which he didn’t take any questions from reporters.

The big announcement from Trump was that the U.S. is ending its relationship with the WHO, but people were expecting POTUS to address — or at least take questions on — the events in Minneapolis this week, the killing of George Floyd, the charges against the officer, the rioting, and, of course, his own much-denounced tweets.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took to Twitter to call Trump’s event “pathetic” and saying “the only question is whether President Trump is afraid to lead or just doesn’t know how”:

Schumer was far from alone in criticizing POTUS:

Trump did speak on Minneapolis in a White House event hours later.

