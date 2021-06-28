Eric Bolling Joins Newsmax to Host a New Show

Eric Bolling has a new gig at Newsmax.

Chris Ruddy, CEO of the conservative news network, announced that Bolling had been hired as a host. The longtime television personality and author will start as a guest host, before the launch of his own show in July, according to a statement obtained by Mediaite.

“Eric Bolling is a consummate media professional who isn’t afraid to ask tough questions, get provocative answers and challenge establishment thinking,” Ruddy said in the press release. “His background in business and politics separates him from the competition.”

Bolling added in his own statement: “Like myself, Newsmax is concerned with the direction that Big Tech and Big Corporate Media have taken journalism and our nation. I’m excited to join an organization that delivers programming you can trust.”

Bolling’s Newsmax show comes after years of hosting America This Week, a weekly show that was aired across Sinclair’s broadcasting network. He parted ways with Sinclair earlier this year to host a podcast with retired football star Brett Favre.

Before Sinclair, Bolling worked for CNBC and then Fox News, where he hosted The Five and occasionally filled in for former colleagues Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly on their respective shows. He left Fox in 2017 over allegations of sexual harassment, which Bolling denied.

At the same time as his departure from Fox, Bolling’s son Chase died from an accidental opioid overdose. Bolling subsequently launched the Eric Chase Foundation and has been an outspoken advocate for combatting the opioid epidemic.

