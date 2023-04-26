Scott Galloway Predicts Biden Will Refuse to Debate Trump In 2024 Race: ‘They Won’t Want to Subject Him To That Type of Risk’

Podcaster and former CNN host Scott Galloway predicted President Joe Biden’s team may refuse to debate former President Donald Trump if the two were to face off in 2024.

The idea came about on the Tuesday edition of The Pivot Podcast which Galloway co-hosts with journalist Kara Swisher.

The episode was recorded Monday, a day before President Biden officially announced he is seeking a second term.

“I think he could go down as one of the great presidents,” Galloway said. “Especially if he helps convince America to stay the course around — again, pushing back on a fascist, a murderous autocrat in Europe. I think this is a great moment for him and the West.”

“And I think he could cement that legacy by saying ‘I was here for a reason. I pulled us back from Covid. I’ve tried to be a responsible steward. And my defining moment is to ensure that the west is secure for another 40 or 50 years… and then say, it’s time to bring in new blood.’ I think he would cement himself as one of the great presidents in history if he did that,” Galloway said.

As the conversation continued, Swisher asked if the decision for Biden to run again was a mistake. Swisher noted a recent conversation with Former White House Chief of Staff to Biden, Ron Klain, where he said Biden would be the only candidate on either side, strong enough to beat Trump.

“That’s why everyone’s lined up around him,” Galloway said. “Here’s the thing, if you really look at it…He’s had fewer press conferences than any president since (Ronald) Reagan. And they’re now unfortunately going into Reagan mode where they’re surrounding him with people. I think they’re hoping Trump is the nominee. Cause you know what they’ll do? I believe if Trump is a nominee, I think they’ll refuse to debate him.”

“I think they’ll say, ‘this guy doesn’t honor the decorum of a debate, it’s a waste of time,'” Galloway predicted. “And they won’t want to subject President Biden to that type of risk.”

The conversation turned toward Biden’s age.

“I think he’s in very much better shape than you think. And I don’t think that being that old, means that much. I know lots of very sharp people,” Swisher said.

“What about in six years? How do you think he’ll be doing in six years?” Galloway said.

“My mom’s as sharp as a fucking tac at 88. Let me just say she isn’t moving around as well, but trust me, she knows — again, I back outta rooms with my mom,” Swisher said.

Galloway said the country needed a more youthful leader.

“I think the country is really at a point where it needs someone like a Kennedy or an Obama,” Galloway said. “When I think of the presidents who really were able to capture imagination and get things done — it’s ageist — they brought a youthful perspective. The average age of Americans is 38.”

“Agreed, but you know who’s gotten the most done — Joe Biden,” Swisher said.

Listen above via The Pivot Podcast with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway.

