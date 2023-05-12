Scott Galloway Says He Got PTSD From Watching Trump’s CNN Town Hall

Former CNN+ host and podcast host Scott Galloway said former President Donald Trump’s town hall discussion with Kaitlan Collins was difficult to stomach.

The conversation took place on the Friday edition of The Pivot Podcast with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway where they broke down the highlights from the town hall and reacted to Trump being found liable for sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll.

“Despite the trial verdict, Trump called Carroll a, quote, ‘whack job,’ saying her story was quote, ‘fake,’ and quote, ‘made up,’ at a CNN Town Hall. The audience laughed when he said that, which is probably the worst part of all,” Swisher said.

“I thought, just the most upsetting thing about all of this was the audience’s reaction. And if you look at this case, she went on merits, she went on evidence and argument. And you know, I think a lot about this notion of modern day masculinity. And at the end of the day, it’s about acquiring the skills and strengths such that you can protect and advocate for others,” Galloway said. “No Fortune 500 company or really any company would hire an individual with this record who’s been found liable in a civil case for sexual abuse.”

“But he is the Republican front runner. I don’t know about you, but I felt like I had PTSD watching it,” Galloway added.

Swisher agreed, noting that she thought a lot of people probably felt similarly.

“I just had a difficult time stomaching the whole thing,” Galloway said.

Swisher pivoted the conversation to talk about the town hall from a media perspective.

“It was a no-win for CNN and they lived up to that,” Galloway said, noting that Collins was “given an impossible task.”

Listen above via The Pivot Podcast with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway.

