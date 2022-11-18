Scrolling Sign Calling Elon Musk ‘Space Karen’ and ‘Mediocre Man-Child’ Projected onto Side of Twitter’s San Francisco Headquarters

A mysterious scrolling digital marquee appeared outside Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Thursday, calling the company’s new owner Elon Musk a “mediocre man-child.”

In a clip circulating Twitter via Leonardo Puglisi, it appears someone installed a projected sign facing the Twitter headquarters building.

A scrolling message outside Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has called @elonmusk a "lawless oligarch, space Karen, mediocre manchild, worthless billionaire" and more @6NewsAU pic.twitter.com/PyXz0YaZmF — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) November 18, 2022

The scrolling sign read, “Elon Musk: bankruptcy baby, supreme parasite, petulant pimple, apartheid profiteer, and dictator’s asskisser.”

But the name-calling did not end there, the sign continued, “Lawless oligarch, insecure colonizer, cruel hoarder, space Karen, mediocre manchild, pressurized privilege, petty racist, megalomaniac, worthless billionaire.”

The scrolling projection appeared on one side of the building near the Twitter logo.

Musk has faced backlash in recent weeks since taking over the company.

According to Gizmodo, Musk gave remaining Twitter employees a steep ultimatum.

They could either stay and commit to a “hardcore” Twitter, which would require “working long hours at high intensity”. Or, those who wanted to leave the company would be granted three months of severance pay. They had until Thursday to make their decision.

According to CNBC, on Thursday, a company-wide email was sent letting everyone know the Twitter offices would be closed from Friday to Monday.

Then in a quick turnaround, Musk sent another email out on Friday morning, calling for “anyone who actually writes software,” to report to the office in the afternoon.

These are just a few example of the seemingly haphazard behavior seen from Musk in recent weeks, which has many questioning if the end of Twitter is on the horizon.

