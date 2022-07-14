SD Gov. Kristi Noem Ran Ads in Key GOP Primary States Last Month: ‘Freedom Runs Free. So Saddle Up’

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) ran political ads in early primary states last month in a potential sign she might run for the GOP nomination in 2024.

She has not said one way or another what she intends to do in a primary believed to belong to former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Neither man has declared and it is not clear if DeSantis has any intention to run for the party’s nomination for president. That might not be the case for Noem.

She shared her story with voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and other states during the month of June through an ad. She spoke about her personal life and bragged about South Dakota’s economic wins.

She declared, “Freedom runs free. So Saddle up.”

The Daily Caller reported:

Her campaign released a total of nine ads. Overall, the advertisement earned one quarter of its audience size from South Dakota, 11% in South Carolina, 10% in Ohio, nine percent in Pennsylvania and six percent in Iowa, according to Meta summary data. The advertisement earned the majority of its audience size from probable key swing states in the 2024 presidential election, including New Hampshire, Ohio and Iowa. One version of the ad earned 86% of its audience from New Hampshire, another earned 93% of its views from Ohio, and one garnered 87% of its views in Nevada. A separate advertisement earned 86% in Pennsylvania. Another ad earned the majority of its views from Texas, followed by California, Florida and Pennsylvania. One ad had an audience solely from South Carolina, while another had 86% of its audience come from Iowa.

Trump has hinted he might soon declare his candidacy for 2024, while DeSantis has kept his cards close to his vest.

Noem closely aligned herself with the former president before the 2020 election. She hosted him at Mount Rushmore in 2020 for a Fourth of July celebration.

Noem later spoke during the Republican National Convention.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com