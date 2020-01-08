To discuss the ongoing Iranian crisis, Sean Hannity chose to host a kind of subject matter expert on the topic on his Tuesday night show, Iran-Contra accomplice Oliver North, who illegally sold surface-to-air and anti-tank missiles to Iran in the 198os.

North, a marine Lieutenant Colonel who worked on National Security Council staff in the Reagan administration, was infamously convicted on three felony counts in 1989 — his convictions were eventually overturned on a technicality — for charges related to the illegal weapons sales, among them were obstruction of Congress. A staunch neoconservative hawk, North went on to become a right-wing media personality and was also president of the NRA for one year from 2018–2019.

The irony of North’s appearance made for some surreal moments during the show, as when the former arms supplier to Iran called for President Donald Trump to forcefully retaliate against the country once again and said: “The goal ought to be no more terrorists, no more missiles, and no nuclear weapons. Very simple.”

Hannity, for his part, bizarrely touted North’s dubious background with Iran and called him “brave,” while notably never mentioning that the former marine broke the law during his past conduct in the country.

“One of the things, you always said, I get to work with heroes everyday,” Hannity said. “You have a Purple Heart yourself. You went to Iran. You had with you suicide pills for yourself and other brave Americans, that you might have to take. That’s how far you went for your country.”

That Hannity chose to bring on a once-convicted felon whose crimes specifically included arming a country that he now advocated heavily bombing also arose the attention of a few others on Twitter.

Ollie North, who secretly sold missiles to the Iranian regime in the 1980s, is on Fox right now offering advice to the president on how to respond to tonight’s missile attacks on US bases by the same regime. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 8, 2020

Weird how this describes Oliver North as a retired Lt. Col. and not “ILLEGALLY SOLD MISSILES TO IRAN.” Which he did: https://t.co/Jho1btikkt pic.twitter.com/OiJ6YPa4Cv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 8, 2020

