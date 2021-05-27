Seldom do Sean Hannity and Jon Stewart find themselves on the same side of an issue. But on the subject of veterans, the Fox News host and famed comic do apparently share some common ground.

In a Wednesday night tweet, Hannity sided with the former Daily Show host — who, earlier in the day, ripped Congress for ignoring the plight of veterans while doing the bidding of defense contractors. Hannity, in fact, went so far as to put the Republican party on notice.

“Don’t often agree with Jon Stewart,” Hannity said. “He’s right on this. It’s total bullshit. Help our vets. Republicans need to own this.”

Don’t often agree with Jon Stewart. He’s right on this. It’s total bullshit. Help our vets. Republicans need to own this.https://t.co/rTKUZkWgfR via @mediaite — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 27, 2021

In Washington on Wednesday, Stewart advocated for legislation to help veterans with medical issues from toxic burn pit exposure.

“Congress’ reticence and inaction has caused our veterans community over these many years to negotiate against itself. To negotiate against the need that they have and the need that their population has against the purse strings that the VA and the Congress were holding over them,” Stewart said. He added, “Defense contractors can’t view the U.S. Congress as Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, while veterans are back there like Oliver with a bowl of gruel asking, ‘Please, sir, may I have some more? It’s bullshit and it’s gotta stop. And if these bills can finally end this cycle for the veterans… then we have to get this done.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]