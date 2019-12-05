Fox News’ Sean Hannity came out with a stern warning to Jimmy Kimmel on his Thursday night show, vowing to “unload like you’ve never seen” on the ABC late-night comedian if the latter dared to restart their celebrity spat: “I have a lot to bring out.”

The pair roughly traded insults about each other during a whirlwind few days in early 2018 that initially revolved around First Lady Melania Trump, but then drifted to other topics like the #MeToo campaign. During the quarrel, Hannity slammed Kimmel and called him a “sick, twisted, creepy, perverted, weirdo.” Ultimately, Kimmel backed off and declared himself finished with the “vitriolic” exchange. Hannity then declared victory and offered to make-up with Kimmel by bringing the comedian on his show, saying: “I’ll promise no name-calling.”

On Thursday, Hannity’s anger was aroused by what he deemed an unfair invasion of privacy by a Democratic witness upon Trump’s 13-year-old son during the House Judiciary hearing on impeachment the day before. The Fox News host had been so outraged about the act of dragging the boy’s name into the public arena that he and his network mentioned it on air two-dozen times in the boy’s defense. Hannity also defended the First Lady’s vocal pushback on the witness, and her public refusal to accept the apology offered toward her son.

Speaking with White House spokesperson Jennifer Grisham, Hannity appeared flustered and almost eager to rekindle the feud if Kimmel poked at the First Lady again.

“We had a big fight that I won and I dare him to start it up again. Jimmy, start it, one more time,” Hannity warned, before implying he had more to release on Kimmel last time, but pulled back. “I have a lot to bring out. I was just ready on the verge of unloading it all.”

After Grisham went on to praise the First Lady and Trump, Hannity still couldn’t quit the topic of Kimmel and again issued a heated taunt.

“My offer stands, Jimmy Kimmel,” Hannity said, before passionately throwing down the gauntlet. “I dare you, start up again. I will unload like you’ve never seen. I’ve got it all racked up and ready to go.”

