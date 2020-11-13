Secret Service Reportedly ‘Appalled’ as More Than 130 Officers Forced to Quarantine After Trump’s Cross-Country Pandemic Blitz

A shocking report in the Washington Post details how a significant percentage of the entire U.S. Secret Service has been forced to quarantine thanks in part to President Donald Trump’s pre-election cross-country blitz.

The Post report, authored by Carol Leonnig and Josh Dawsey, states that more than 130 Secret Service officers have recently quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus, or coming in close contact with someone who has.

The article asserts that the outbreak is, according to unnamed sources, “believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies that President Trump held in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election.”

Trump has been widely criticized for a series of measures he’s taken in defiance of coronavirus protocol. In addition to the dozens of packed rallies he held prior to the election, the president has also hosted two events considered by many to be Covid-19 superspreaders — the Sept. 26 announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court nominee, and an indoor White House Election Night watch party on Nov. 3.

Less than 48 hours after contracting the virus himself at the former event, Trump drew condemnation for leaving the Walter Reed hospital in a vehicle with Secret Service officers to take a brief ride to greet his supporters.

Such maneuvers have caused concern at the agency, according to Leonnig — who appeared on MSNBC Friday to discuss her report.

“A number of people inside the agency are sort of appalled at how sick people are getting,” Leonnig said. She added, “It’s not a natural event to campaign that hard, and [take] that many trips during a global pandemic. Coronavirus rates are spiking across the nation … and that’s when all of these people were on the road.”

The Secret Service, according to the Post, is concerned about how their personnel losses will impact their ability to safeguard the president.

“Being down more than 100 officers is very problematic,” an unnamed former senior Secret Service supervisor told the Post. “That does not bode well for White House security.”

