Sec’y of State Mike Pompeo Fires Back at ‘Traitor’ John Bolton, Claims He Is Spreading ‘Outright Falsehoods’

By Reed RichardsonJun 18th, 2020, 10:24 pm
Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, and John Bolton

President Trump walks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and his National Security Advisor, John Bolton (right).

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fired off a heated rebuttal to John Bolton, branding the President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor as a “traitor” and claiming, without any specifics or corroborating evidence, that Bolton’s tell-all book is spreading “lies, fully-spun half truths, and outright falsehoods.”

Pompeo’s statement, which had a headline of “I was in the room, too,” a not-so-subtle dig at Bolton’s The Room Where It Happened book title — was also posted on his official Twitter account.

Acknowledging he has “not read the book,” Pompeo cited the many excerpts of damning claims by Bolton to say Trump’s former White House adviser “is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths and outright falsehoods.” Pompeo did not elaborate or provide any evidence as to which claims, exactly, he was challenging.

Pompeo went on to call Bolton’s insider’s account of his Trump White House tenure and the ongoing media tour “sad and dangerous” before labeling him “a traitor who damage American by violating his sacred trust with its people.”

