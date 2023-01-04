‘See How Many Votes He Gets’: Mark Levin Takes a Shot at ‘Big Man’ Matt Gaetz ‘Working the Members’

Fox News host Mark Levin took a shot at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for “working the members” against Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid for speaker.

The author and conservative commentator questioned how popular Gaetz would be among his GOP colleagues, should he be nominated.

After McCarthy failed to get elected speaker for a sixth time on Wednesday afternoon, Gaetz was seen walking around the House floors speaking with numerous Republicans. Tuesday, he had a conversation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“Somebody should nominate Gaetz and see how many votes he gets for speaker,” Levin tweeted. “He’s walking around the House floor like the big man, working the members, demanding others to this or that. But he has not been offered as an alternative yet. Why is that?”

Levin took another shot at Gaetz an hour later when he shared an article that reported the lawmaker was not convinced to vote for McCarthy by former President Donald Trump.

Gaetz is among a handful of House Republicans who have put themselves in a “Never Kevin” camp as the GOP waits to begin the 118th Congress with a slim majority. On the House floor Tuesday, he nominated Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for speaker in comments where he referred to McCarthy as a sellout.

“Maybe the right person for the Speaker of the House isn’t someone who has sold shares of himself for more than a decade to get it,” Gaetz said. “Maybe Jim Jordan is the right person for Speaker of the House because he is not beholden to the lobbyists and special interest that have corrupted this place and corrupted this nation under the leadership of both Republicans and Democrats.”

Jordan has expressed no interest in the job.

Tuesday night, Gaetz sent a letter to the Capitol Architect in which he questioned if McCarthy should be considered a “squatter” for “occupying” the speaker’s office.

“What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office?” Gaetz asked in the letter. “How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?”

