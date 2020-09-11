SEE THE ‘HATE’: Here Are the SOTU Reactions From Kamala Harris, AOC, and Elizabeth Warren That Set Trump Off in Woodward Book

President Donald Trump was reportedly very upset by clips of Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Bernie Sanders reacting to his State of the Union speech. We’ve compiled the shots that made Trump exclaim “See the hate!”

In Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage,” the author describes watching video of the 2019 SOTU with Trump, and Trump singling out the reactions of the four Democratic legislators. In an excerpt of a copy of Woodward’s book obtained by Mediaite, Woodward describes a serious mismatch between Trump’s reactions and what’s actually happening on the screen. Woodward writes:

Next up on Scavino’s laptop was a clip of Trump’s February 2019 State of the Union speech before Congress 11 months prior. Instead of his words, hyped-up elevator music played as the camera panned over extended shots of senators and members of Congress watching from their seats. One of the first shots was of Bernie Sanders, who looked bored. Trump had a different interpretation. “They hate me,” the president said. “You’re seeing hate!” A shot of Elizabeth Warren was next. She was paying attention but had a bland, unemotional look on her face. “Hate!” Trump said. A shot of an expressionless Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Trump pointed at her. “Hate! See the hate!” he said. The camera lingered a particularly long time on Kamala Harris, who had a straight, even polite look on her face as the dubbed-in music played in the background. “Hate!” Trump said. “See the hate! See the hate!”

Is Woodward exaggerating? Let’s take a look at the shots he described.

Here’s Bernie Sanders.

It’s all subjective, of course, but given Sanders’ default resting cranky face, that reaction could arguably be seen as jubilant.

Next up was AOC, who surely brought the hate?

Kamala Harris, whom Trump has repeatedly dubbed as “nasty,” actually does seem to be listening intently in the clip Woodward describes.

What about Warren? Well, grab ahold of something, this hate is gonna be seen, right here, right now.

That harrowing four seconds is the only shot of Warren in the entire broadcast, but really, who could have taken any more of that face-melting hatred?

There were a few other reaction shots later in the broadcast, all of which you can watch above — if you dare! — via PBS.

