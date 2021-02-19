‘Selfie Cop’ and 5 Other Capitol Police Suspended as 29 Others Are Investigated for Roles in Insurrectionist Riot

The Capitol Police officer who infamously took selfies with rioters was among half a dozen officers suspended, while 29 others are under investigation for alleged roles in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building by supporters of Donald Trump.

The suspensions were announced Thursday by a Capitol Police spokesperson, CNN reported:

“Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline,” department spokesman John Stolnis told CNN. CNN reported in January that the USCP had placed at least 10 officers under investigation, and two others had been suspended. One of the suspended officers took a selfie with someone who was part of the mob that overtook the Capitol, according to Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat from Ohio. Another wore a “Make America Great Again” hat and started directing people around the building, Ryan said. Last month, Pittman said the department “has been actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some USCP officers and officials that appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies.”

The announcement of suspensions and investigations come a month and a half after the deadly riots.

