A Democratic Senator is throwing down the gauntlet over the proposed PGA Tour deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Appearing on CBS Sunday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) — who just opened a probe into the PGA Tour’s agreement with the PIF — slammed the proposed deal.

“What we have here is essentially a repressive, autocratic foreign government taking control over an iconic cherished American institution for the clear purpose of cleansing its public image,” Blumenthal said. “The Saudis have been very explicit that they have a strategic objective here. They’ve been engaged in numerous malign activities antithetical to American interests and values, killing Jamal Khashoggi … as well as other journalists, torturing and imprisoning dissidents and critics and supporting anti-democratic activities, even terrorist activities, like 9/11, as well as the internal war in Yemen. So there’s a real risk to American interests in the Saudis taking over this American institution. We want to get to the bottom of it.”

The senator plans to use all options available to him in order to learn more about the deal.

“Any of the tools at our disposal, including subpoenas and hearings, recommendations for action and legislation are all on the table,” Blumenthal said. “We are ready and willing to seek information by whatever legal means we have to obtain it.”

CBS News’ Robert Costa, filling in as host of Face the Nation on Sunday, broached the possibility of the Senate holding a hearing on the deal.

“How soon could a hearing be held on Capitol Hill?” Costa asked.

“I think a hearing is possible within weeks,” Blumenthal replied. “The American people deserve a clear look at the facts here. Again, not prejudging what the conclusions will be. But, what the Saudis are doing here is not taking control of a single team or hiring one player. They are, in effect, taking charge of the entire sport and it’s not just a Saudi individual. It is the regime.”

The PGA Tour announced an agreement with the PIF earlier this month — after more than a year of the Saudis financing a competitor to the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, which signed away a number of top players from the PGA Tour. CBS requested an interview with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, but Monahan has stepped aside from his duties in recent days to focus on undisclosed health issues. Instead, the Tour gave a statement to CBS, in which they said they are “confident that once all stakeholders learn more, they will understand how it benefits our players, fans and sport.”

Watch above, via CBS.

