Sen. Hirono Rips Trump’s Base in Call For Country to Confront Racism: ‘Very Anti-Immigrant and White Supremacist’

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) on Monday ripped President Donald Trump’s supporters as “white supremacist.”

“We now have three crises we’re having to deal with,” Hirono said in an afternoon interview on MSNBC. “And it’s a pandemic, an economic crisis — we have police brutality, and systemic racism crisis.”

“We should be dealing with the pandemic, with the opening of schools,” she added. “We should be dealing with economic crisis. And we should be dealing with the racism that is in our country, to which the president speaks to, because he has a base of supporters who are very anti-immigrant and white supremacist. That’s a lot of his base and who he speaks to, so the divisiveness continues.”

Hirono, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also said she opposed a plan by Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to call on former Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before the committee.

“I think that this is coming a year too late,” Hirono said. “There are a number of us, Democrats, who called for Robert Mueller to come … very shortly after the report was released. But within that year’s time, we all knew that Russia interfered with our elections. That is not even in dispute, but the president is totally obsessed about disputing that.”

