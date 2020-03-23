comScore

Sen. Cornyn Bashed for Sniping ‘Blah Blah Blah’ at Schumer as Stimulus Package Stalls: ‘Our Government is Run By Toddlers’

By Joe DePaoloMar 23rd, 2020, 1:04 pm

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) is under fire for what is being regarded as juvenile rhetoric while the Senate is in gridlock over a stimulus package.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Cornyn sniped at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — who explained why Senate Democrats voted against a Republican proposal.

“We voted no on the McConnell-GOP bill because among other problems it includes huge bailouts without protections for people and workers and without accountability, and because it shortchanges our hospitals and healthcare workers who need our help,” Schumer wrote. “These changes need to be made.”

Cornyn’s response: “Blah blah blah.”

There is debate over who is to blame for the delay in passing the relief package. Conservatives point out that it is Democrats who are blocking the legislation, while progressives argue the bill, if passed, would let bailed out corporations run wild.

But across the political spectrum, there is agreement that now is not the time for “blah blah blah.”

