Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) is under fire for what is being regarded as juvenile rhetoric while the Senate is in gridlock over a stimulus package.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Cornyn sniped at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — who explained why Senate Democrats voted against a Republican proposal.

“We voted no on the McConnell-GOP bill because among other problems it includes huge bailouts without protections for people and workers and without accountability, and because it shortchanges our hospitals and healthcare workers who need our help,” Schumer wrote. “These changes need to be made.”

We voted no on the McConnell-GOP bill because among other problems it includes huge bailouts without protections for people and workers and without accountability, and because it shortchanges our hospitals and healthcare workers who need our help. These changes need to be made. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 22, 2020

Cornyn’s response: “Blah blah blah.”

Blah blah blah https://t.co/zkJ1fsKMGc — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 23, 2020

There is debate over who is to blame for the delay in passing the relief package. Conservatives point out that it is Democrats who are blocking the legislation, while progressives argue the bill, if passed, would let bailed out corporations run wild.

But across the political spectrum, there is agreement that now is not the time for “blah blah blah.”

Too many Americans aren’t taking this threat as seriously as they should. Unfortunately, some of them appear to be in Congress. https://t.co/czfdIyQkJM — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 23, 2020

The correct response to “We need to put workers first” is definitely not this. https://t.co/54E30P4skd — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 23, 2020

Our government is run by toddlers. Sleep well, everyone. https://t.co/7KDPnxIgqK — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 23, 2020

This is a sitting senator’s public response to another sitting senator 👉 https://t.co/UjbNz4e5qT — Mary Grace Lucas (@bitofaninny) March 23, 2020

.@JohnCornyn – TEXAS! How embarrassing to have such a childish asshole represent my home state! https://t.co/7Y2BaHug9Y — Del Shores (@DelShores) March 23, 2020

There is a pandemic. It’s threatening the health and financial security of millions of Americans. You wanted a slush fund for corporate bailouts. Dems said no. Your response is “blah blah blah” In a time of crisis, what a serious leader you are…. — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) March 23, 2020

People are dying and have no money Senator. Get it the fuck together. https://t.co/qXOxsdtSXb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2020

Marie Antoinette: “Let them eat cake.” U.S. Senator John Cornyn in the middle of a pandemic: https://t.co/mSsqGjmFl3 — Mekita Rivas (@MekitaRivas) March 23, 2020

