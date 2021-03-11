Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) used some colorful language on Thursday to explain his opposition to stimulus legislation that passed Congress on Wednesday.

“President Biden says it’s a coronavirus bill,” Kennedy noted in a segment with Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade. “My response, is ‘Right, and the stripper really likes you.’ I said the other day that calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist. It’s just chock-full of spending porn.

“I’ve got parts of it I like,” he added. “I like trying to help people who are unemployed. I like trying to help our small business people, especially our restaurants. But I don’t understand why we have to give bucket loads of money to prisoners. Why do they need help? I don’t understand why we have to give money to people who are in our country illegally. I don’t understand why we have to give money to states whose revenues have gone up. I don’t understand why we have to give $130 billion to schools that refuse to open. I don’t know why we have to pay reparations. This bill has a reparations provision.”

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to approve a $1.9 trillion stimulus package approved by the Senate. Congressional Republicans voted unanimously against the legislation, along with one House Democrat. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the deal on Friday.

“If you add up all of the coronavirus spending, and then all of the sending porn, there’s no comparison,” Kennedy said. “To me, using a coronavirus bill to effectuate spending porn is like looting after a natural disaster. And that’s why I voted against it.”

Alluding to a promise by Biden to negotiate with Republicans, Kennedy added, “If he’s meeting us halfway, he’s a damn poor judge of distance.”

Watch above via Fox News.

