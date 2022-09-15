Sen. Mazie Hirono Says the Battle Against the Anti-Abortion Movement is ‘Literally a Call to Arms in Our Country’

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) referred to the battle against the anti-abortion movement as “literally a call to arms in our country.”

In a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, the senator from Hawaii used choice rhetoric as part of a scathing criticism of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) proposal for a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

“This is an outright attack on women in this country,” Hirono said. “That is how I see it. That is how more and more women — and those who support our right to make decisions about our own bodies — that is how we see it.”

Hirono went even further as she wrapped up her address.

“Clearly, this is literally [a] call to arms in our country,” she said.

Graham’s bill has widely been panned not only by Democrats, but many Republicans as well. Not only does Graham’s bill run counter to his own previous position that abortion should be left up to individual states, but many on the Right believe the proposal will ultimately damage the GOP’s midterm chances.

Yet some pundits on the Left are warning Democrats to be cautious in their response. Tuesday on MSNBC, Rev. Al Sharpton called for Democrats to “back up.”

“If you see a guy on the edge of a cliff about to go over, give him room,” Sharpton said. “Don’t turn a suicide into a homicide.”

It is likely comments such as those from Hirono that he had in mind.

Watch above, via CSPAN2.

