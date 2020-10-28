Sen. Schatz Rages After Cruz’s Fiery Clash With Twitter’s Dorsey: GOP Trying to Bully Tech Titans Into Carrying Out a ‘Hit Job’ on Biden

Just after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) engaged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a fiery showdown alleging censorship of conservative views on his platform, a Democratic Senator dismissed the whole proceeding as a sham.

In a six minute statement during the Senate Commerce Committee hearing, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) condemned the forum — at which Dorsey testified along with fellow tech titans Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and Sundar Pichai of Google — as a strictly partisan affair.

“I have never seen a hearing so close to an election on any topic — let alone on something that is so obviously a violation of our obligation under the law and the rules of the Senate to stay out of electioneering,” Schatz said. We never do this. And there is a very good reason That we don’t call people before us to yell at them for not doing their bidding during an election. It is a misuse of taxpayer dollars.”

Schatz went on to argue that the hearing was part a “hit job” against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“What’s happening here is a scar on this committee and the United States Senate,” Schatz said. “What we are seeing today is an attempt to bully the CEOs of private companies into carrying out a hit job on a presidential candidate by making sure that they push out foreign and domestic misinformation meant to influence the election.”

Moments earlier, Cruz railed against Dorsey for locking the New York Post out of their Twitter account following their controversial reporting on Hunter Biden.

“The New York Post isn’t just some random guy tweeting,” Cruz told Dorsey. “The New York Post has the fourth-highest circulation of any newspaper in America. The New York Post is 200 years old. The New York Post was founded by Alexander Hamilton. And your position is that you can sit in Silicon Valley and demand of the media — that you can tell them what stories they can publish, and you can tell the American people what they hear.”

Watch above, via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]