Sen. Tim Kaine: We Have Enough GOP Support to Pass Resolution Limiting Trump’s War Powers

By Josh FeldmanJan 14th, 2020, 4:12 pm

Senator Tim Kaine said today he has enough Republican support for his war powers resolution for it to pass the Senate.

Kaine said in comments to reporters today that they have enough Republican support that they have at least 51 votes in favor of the resolution (though it’s likely the president will veto it):

The four Republicans he named as supporting the resolution are Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Todd Young, and Susan Collins.

You may recall that last week, Lee was so incensed by the briefing lawmakers got on Iran that he said it was decisive in him deciding to support Kaine’s resolution.

The House passed a war powers resolution last week with a smattering of Republican support, most notably from Trump ally Matt Gaetz.

