Sen. Tim Kaine: We Have Enough GOP Support to Pass Resolution Limiting Trump’s War Powers

Senator Tim Kaine said today he has enough Republican support for his war powers resolution for it to pass the Senate.

Kaine said in comments to reporters today that they have enough Republican support that they have at least 51 votes in favor of the resolution (though it’s likely the president will veto it):

Schumer on Kaine war powers resolution: "We believe will get 51 votes that is needed to pass. We will work out the timing. We have to figure out how it intersects with impeachment but we believe this resolution is the right way to go." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 14, 2020

Kaine on GOP support for his war powers resolution:"We have been able to make some amdts that have earned the support 1st of Sens Lee & Paul but now the support also of Sens Young & Collins. There are a number of other Republicans looking at it. We now have the 51 votes we need." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 14, 2020

The four Republicans he named as supporting the resolution are Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Todd Young, and Susan Collins.

You may recall that last week, Lee was so incensed by the briefing lawmakers got on Iran that he said it was decisive in him deciding to support Kaine’s resolution.

The House passed a war powers resolution last week with a smattering of Republican support, most notably from Trump ally Matt Gaetz.

