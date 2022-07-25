Senate Candidate Blake Masters Snaps at Fox News Host for Confrontational Interview: Questions Sound Like They’re Coming From My Opponent’s Campaign

Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate from Arizona, Blake Masters, went after Fox News podcast host Jessica Rosenthal during a recent interview.

Rosenthal is host of The Fox News Rundown podcast, and had the Senate hopeful on the show Saturday. It didn’t take long for Masters to become irritated with Rosenthal’s questions, even accusing her of collaborating with his Republican opponent Jim Lamon’s campaign to formulate the questions.

Rosenthal began, “You have also talked a lot about Big Tech on the campaign trail. Some have, I guess, sort of called out that, you know, you are close to Big Tech –”

“Hey, lemme interrupt you for a second,” Masters interjected, “All these questions — I’m happy to chat with you, but all these questions are taking the form of ‘Your critics say — your critics say this would –‘ It sounds like these questions are like coming from the Jim Lamon campaign.”

“I would prefer if we have time to focus on a positive agenda, which is all I’m talking about on the campaign trail, right? Like I said, critics will snip at my ankles. That will get even more intense in the next two weeks as I build on my lead,” he added. “But I just wanted to flag that because halfway through this interview, I’m feeling like you’re pretty interested in just going through the bullet points of ‘Critics say, critics say.'”

“Most critics are not saying that, which is why I’m in the lead. How about that?” Masters pushed back.

“That’s a fine answer, but I’m also asking these questions because I’m curious about your response to what those critics say — that this is what happens when a candidate is in the lead,” Rosenthal replied.

“My views super clear on Big Tech. So like ‘Blake, what’s the plan to regulate Big Tech?’ as opposed to ‘Blake, your critics are saying –‘ and then it’s just Jim Lamon talking point,” Masters snapped.

The exchange didn’t end there, Rosenthal then asked about Masters previous comments from March when he stated that the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski was a “subversive thinker that’s underrated,” during another podcast appearance.

She began, “I don’t want to agitate you further, but I do wanna ask you about the Ted Kaczynski thing –”

“Of course you do,” Masters interrupted.

“You have said that you do think people should read, um, the Unabomber’s, writing, Industrial Society and Its Future,” she pressed. “Some may find it jarring that you did say that that was something that you think people should read. Do you stand by that?”

“I’m not gonna focus on this,” Masters said. “You can go back and look at what I said and you know, if you wanna go read the essay, go read it, call me back. We’ll talk about it. But I, but this is, yeah, I’m glad the Jim Lamon campaign gave you talking points, man, they are desperate.”

According to Real Clear Politics, Masters currently has a lead of 10 points in the Republican primary against GOP opponents, Mark Brnovich and Jim Lamon.

Listen above via The Fox News Rundown.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com