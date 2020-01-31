Senate Chaplain Makes Impassioned Plea Ahead Of Vote: ‘We Always Reap What We Sow’

United States Senate chaplain Barry Black issued a stern and unmistaken warning while in prayer to lawmakers on the Senate floor Friday to “do for others what you would like them to do for you,” which is referred to as the “golden rule.”

The prayer from Black was set on the premise of GOP senators who are prepared to vote no on hearing from witnesses Friday ahead of a vote on the Senate floor.

Black began his prayer, “Let us pray. Eternal Lord God, you have summarized ethical behavior in a single sentence.”

Black then prayed over the members of congress in part, citing the golden rule.

“Do for others what you would like them to do for you. Remind our senators that they alone are accountable to you for their conduct. Lord, help them to remember that they can’t ignore you and get away with it. For we always reap what we sow. Have your way, mighty God. You are the potter, our senators, and we are the clay,” Black continued.

Black then concluded, “Mold and make us after your will. Stand up, omnipotent God, stretch yourself, and let this nation and world know that you alone are sovereign. I pray in the name of Jesus, amen.”

Many observers believed was being directed at the Republican majority:

Pretty sure the Senate Chaplain just dropped a not-so-subtle “guilty” vote. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 31, 2020

I’m not a god-fearing man, but the Senate Chaplain has been a star of this Impeachment drama. This is an extreme dunk of the highest order. https://t.co/AXPEbGLYeu — Neil+ (@rejects) January 31, 2020

I ♥️ the Senate Chaplain. Barry Black’s invocations, delivered in his powerful, deep voice, have been an oasis of unity in the midst of the impeachment hearings. Ok, let the surreal stuff begin, now. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 28, 2020

The Senate Chaplain has served 😎from the very beginning of the process. Does anyone have a compilation of his prayers?? Twitterverse? https://t.co/TcSpmUdqrT — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) January 31, 2020

Oh my. The US Senate chaplain is pulling no punches during the opening prayer of today’s impeachment trial. This sounds like a pointed sermon directed at Republican senators. pic.twitter.com/La8KKr9CB2 — John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) January 31, 2020

God Bless the Senate Chaplain. He knows how to get it done. https://t.co/nYn6YHJ6Ty — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭 (@RachelBitecofer) January 31, 2020

“Lord, help them to remember that they can’t ignore you and get away with it, for we always reap what we sow.”

These prayers by the Senate chaplain get more pointed by the day. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 31, 2020

whoa did the Senate chaplain just heavily subtweet the Republicans in the chamber? — Just Plain Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) January 31, 2020

Does anyone else here the most subtle trolling by the Senate chaplain? — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) January 30, 2020

Watch above, via CNN.

