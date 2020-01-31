comScore

Senate Chaplain Makes Impassioned Plea Ahead Of Vote: ‘We Always Reap What We Sow’

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 31st, 2020, 3:05 pm

United States Senate chaplain Barry Black issued a stern and unmistaken warning while in prayer to lawmakers on the Senate floor Friday to “do for others what you would like them to do for you,” which is referred to as the “golden rule.”

The prayer from Black was set on the premise of GOP senators who are prepared to vote no on hearing from witnesses Friday ahead of a vote on the Senate floor.

Black began his prayer, “Let us pray. Eternal Lord God, you have summarized ethical behavior in a single sentence.”

Black then prayed over the members of congress in part, citing the golden rule.

“Do for others what you would like them to do for you. Remind our senators that they alone are accountable to you for their conduct. Lord, help them to remember that they can’t ignore you and get away with it. For we always reap what we sow. Have your way, mighty God. You are the potter, our senators, and we are the clay,” Black continued.

Black then concluded, “Mold and make us after your will. Stand up, omnipotent God, stretch yourself, and let this nation and world know that you alone are sovereign. I pray in the name of Jesus, amen.”

Many observers believed was being directed at the Republican majority:

 

