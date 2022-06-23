The U.S. Senate passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Thursday evening by a vote of 65-33.

Fifteen Republicans voted for the bill, which was drafted by a bipartisan committee after a spate of horrific mass shootings this year. Two of the massacres were carried out by young men under the age of 21 who purchased their guns legally.

Republicans who voted to advance the legislation are Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO); Richard Burr (R-NC); Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV); Bill Cassidy (R-LA); Susan Collins (R-ME); John Cornyn (R-TX); Joni Ernst (R-IA); Lindsey Graham (R-SC); Mitch McConnell (R-KY); Lisa Murkowski (R-AK); Rob Portman (R-OH); Mitt Romney R-UT); Thom Tillis (R-NC); Pat Toomey (R-PA); Todd Young (R-IN).

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act requires gun buyers under the age of 21 to pass a background check that includes juvenile and psychiatric records checks to look for troubling behavior.

If it is signed by President Joe Biden, the bipartisan bill will also offer states federal funds to enact red flag laws while also closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole.” ABC News explained the loophole, and what will change:

Currently, federal law prohibits people convicted of domestic violence from purchasing a gun, but only if they are living with their partner, married to their partner or have a child with their partner. The law does not apply to dating partners. Under the newly-introduced legislation, the definition has been expanded so that individuals in “serious” “dating relationships” who are convicted of domestic abuse would also be prevented from purchasing a gun.

The drafting of the bill divided Senate Republicans, many of whom expressed displeasure with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the party’s lead negotiator.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge say the GOP senators who are uneasy about the negotiations include Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), among others.

Cornyn was booed by conservatives last week when he spoke at the Republican Party of Texas Convention.

