Senior Biden Admin. Official Posts, Then Deletes, Tweet Lamenting US Being ‘Powerless to Protect’ Afghan Women

By Jackson RichmanAug 13th, 2021, 1:40 pm
 

Molly Montgomery

A senior Biden State Department official posted, then deleted, a tweet on Friday lamenting that the United States is “powerless to protect” Afghan women.

“Woke up with a heavy heart, thinking about all the Afghan women and girls I worked with during my time in Kabul. They were the beneficiaries of many of the gains we made, and now they stand to lose everything. We empowered them to lead, and now we are powerless to protect them,” tweeted Molly Montgomery, a deputy assistant secretary in the department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan shared a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet and added, “This deleted tweet from a senior Biden State Department official captures the private feelings of many others.”

A State Department spokesperson told Mediaite that Montgomery “deleted the tweet on her own volition.”

Verified Twitter users shared Swan’s tweet and bashed the Biden administration over its policy in Afghanistan, where all U.S. troops are withdrawing from the country by Aug. 31 after almost 20 years of war there following 9/11.

One of the criticisms of the withdrawal is the undoing of progress the United States has made in improving the lives of Afghan girls. On Thursday, the United States announced it is sending 3,000 troops to Kabul to help evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel and other Americans.

