Seth Rogen got in a Twitter back-and-forth with conservative pundit and radio host Hugh Hewitt on Sunday.

Senator Marco Rubio criticized President-elect Joe Biden for not being more unifying in his comments after a violent mob of Trump supporters incited by the president stormed the Capitol to intimidate lawmakers:

Biden has a historic opportunity to unify America behind the sentiment that our political divisions have gone too far But instead he decided to promote the left’s efforts to use this terrible national tragedy to try and crush conservatives or anyone not anti-Trump enough — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 10, 2021

Hewitt echoed Rubio’s sentiments about how Biden should be preaching unity:

The president-elect still has the opportunity to begin his Administration with an appeal based on Lincoln’s first inauguration: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.” https://t.co/Z1rwowFJOe — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 10, 2021

Rogen immediately went on a tear against Hewitt and said, “We’ve already established that your words are meaningless and you have no set of morals that you consistently abide by, and therefor you should probably just shut up?”

Hewitt responded with invites for Rogen to come on his show and remarked, “I do doubt your grasp on history and politics.”

Rogen responded by telling him to “get fucked” and saying, “There might have been a time when your vocabulary could mask the fact that you’re an empty toilet waiting to be filled with shit, just to give it purpose, but that time has passed.”

We’ve already established that your words are meaningless and you have no set of morals that you consistently abide by, and therefor you should probably just shut up? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 10, 2021

Come on the show Seth, and denounce me to your heart’s content. I don’t think you will want to discuss anything that involves genuine moral choice, such as subservience to the box office demands of the Chinese Communist Party or your beliefs generally. The invitation remains. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 10, 2021

My movies don’t come out in China you moron. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 10, 2021

Please come on and discuss why Seth. Sounds like you have taken a principled position against the Chinese Communist Party which is news to me. I applaud that. We can talk about the Constitution, Trump, Lincoln, politics and principles. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 10, 2021

Everything is news to you because you’re a fucking moron. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 10, 2021

Invitation is open Seth. It would perhaps be the first non-fawning interview you have engaged in, but it will be courteous, at least on my part. Send me DM with your number. Any day for as long as you’d like. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 10, 2021

Nah fam get fucked. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 10, 2021

I understand that is your favorite expression but I doubt you are limited to it. But I do doubt your grasp on history and politics. So the invitation is open and perhaps you will prove me wrong. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 10, 2021

There might have been a time when your vocabulary could mask the fact that you’re an empty toilet waiting to be filled with shit, just to give it purpose, but that time has passed. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 10, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]