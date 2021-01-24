Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and comedian Seth Rogen went at it on Twitter over the last 24 hours.

The flare-up between Cruz and Rogen comes days after the senator blasted President Joe Biden’s move to have America re-enter the Paris Climate Accord. Rogen told Cruz “f*ck off you fascist,” which drew a snarky response from the senator, who then said, “If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you.”

Charming, civil, educated response. ⁦@Sethrogen⁩ If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much. #JobsMatter pic.twitter.com/mwtMaBKiS2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 21, 2021

Rogen didn’t take that lying down, telling Cruz “get f*cked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f*cking clown.” He also mocked Cruz for standing with Donald Trump even after the ex-president insulted his wife’s appearance.

If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherfucker for you. https://t.co/w4zdynI2V9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

Rogen’s tweets going after Cruz gravitated around the Texas senator giving evidence-free validation to the idea that the 2020 election was rigged — a false claim pushed by the president and others that fueled a pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th in an unlawful attempt to overturn the election.

I don’t know if you’re aware of what’s happening in America but inspiring your political party’s followers to forcibly overturn an election you lost with deadly violence is literally fascism. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

After the first spat between Cruz and Rogen, the actor bashed the senator again after Cruz responded to an MGM Studios question about what was the first movie he saw in theaters. Cruz answered Fantasia, and Rogen responded “Everyone who made that film would hate you.”

Everyone who made that film would hate you. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 22, 2021

A day later, Cruz brushed off Rogen’s tweet and countered “even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them.”

They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them. https://t.co/ImVm26QWb8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 23, 2021

And Rogen shot back:

Also you’re a fucking fascist. Shut up and go away. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of shit. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

You literally inspired a deadly insurrection you stupid fuck. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Rogen concluded by emphasizing “This isn’t a Twitter “feud.” Ted Cruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So f*ck him.”

This isn’t a Twitter “feud.” @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So fuck him. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

