comScore

Seth Rogen Goes On a Tear Against Ted Cruz Over Capitol Mob: ‘You’re a F*cking Fascist, Shut Up and Go Away’

By Ken MeyerJan 24th, 2021, 1:49 pm

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and comedian Seth Rogen went at it on Twitter over the last 24 hours.

The flare-up between Cruz and Rogen comes days after the senator blasted President Joe Biden’s move to have America re-enter the Paris Climate Accord. Rogen told Cruz “f*ck off you fascist,” which drew a snarky response from the senator, who then said, “If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you.”

Rogen didn’t take that lying down, telling Cruz “get f*cked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f*cking clown.” He also mocked Cruz for standing with Donald Trump even after the ex-president insulted his wife’s appearance.

Rogen’s tweets going after Cruz gravitated around the Texas senator giving evidence-free validation to the idea that the 2020 election was rigged — a false claim pushed by the president and others that fueled a pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th in an unlawful attempt to overturn the election.

After the first spat between Cruz and Rogen, the actor bashed the senator again after Cruz responded to an MGM Studios question about what was the first movie he saw in theaters. Cruz answered Fantasia, and Rogen responded “Everyone who made that film would hate you.”

A day later, Cruz brushed off Rogen’s tweet and countered “even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them.”

And Rogen shot back:

Rogen concluded by emphasizing “This isn’t a Twitter “feud.” Ted Cruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So f*ck him.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: