San Francisco’s Democratic Mayor, London Breed, violated her city and state’s own Covid public health guidelines in early November to enjoy a private soirée at the tony wine country restaurant, French Laundry.

According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle, the mayor also accompanied friends to a birthday party inside the restaurant on November 7, just one day after her state’s governor attended a party there.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) apologized after he faced public fury and charges of hypocrisy when the Chronicle reported that he had celebrated the 50th birthday of a close friend with at least 12 people at the same chic Napa County restaurant, even though his state’s strict Covid lockdown rules prohibited gathering of more than three households.

The mayor’s spokesperson confirmed her presence at what he called a “small family birthday dinner,” but he did not provide details on how many people — and their relationships to Breed and one another — were present at the restaurant.

Just three days after Breed attended the dinner, she instituted new rules to prevent any indoor dining in her city.

