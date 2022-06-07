‘Shameful Acts in a Shameful War’: Kremlin’s UN Amb. Storms Out After EU Leader Accuses Russia of Weaponizing Rape and Food in Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel lit into Russia’s “shameful” military tactics in Ukraine during a barnburner of a speech before a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, which prompted Russia’s UN Ambassador to storm out.

Michel, a former prime minister of Belgium, recalled his recent visit to the Ukrainian city of Borodyanka, in which Ukrainians described various Russian war crimes – including sexual violence.

“We hear reports of Russian forces wielding sexual violence as a weapon of war,” Michel said.

“Sexual violence is a war crime. A crime against humanity,” he added.

“These crimes must be punished,” he continued. “Shameful acts, in a shameful war. These must be exposed to the light of day and prosecuted without impunity.”

Michel also spoke about Russia creating a food crisis for the developing world.

“Mr. Ambassador of the Russian Federation, let’s be honest: the Kremlin is using food supplies as a stealth missile against developing countries,” Michel said, directly addressing Russia’s Amb. Vassily Nebenzia. “The dramatic consequences of Russia’s war are spilling over across the globe, and this is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilizing entire regions.”

The Kremlin is using food supplies as a stealth missile against developing countries. This is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilising entire regions. Russia is solely responsible for this food crisis. Despite its campaign of lies.@UN #UNSC pic.twitter.com/luL28xXUWB — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) June 6, 2022

“And Russia is solely responsible for this food crisis — Russia alone, despite the Kremlin’s campaign of lies and disinformation,” Michel said, prompting the Russian envoy to walk out.

“You may walk out … maybe it’s easier not to listen to the truth,” Michel jabbed, noting the walkout.

“I’ve seen it with my own eyes, a few weeks ago in Odesa, millions of tons of grain and wheat stuck in containers and ships because of Russian warships in the Black Sea and because of Russia’s attack on transport infrastructure,” he continued, adding:

“The EU has no sanctions on the agricultural sector — zero. And even our sanctions on the Russian transport sector do not go beyond our EU borders. They do not prevent Russian-flagged vessels from carrying grain, food or fertilizers to developing countries.”

