Shaquille O’Neal Doesn’t Dismiss Rumors He’s a Flat-Earther: ‘It’s a Theory’

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is once again hinting that he may believe in the crazy theory that the world is actually flat.

During a recent appearance on Australian breakfast radio hit The Kyle & Jackie O Show, he spoke about his reasoning behind not dismissing those ideas.

Host Kyle Sandilands asked if O’Neal was just joking or if he truly believed it.

“It’s a theory? It’s just a theory. You know, they, they teach us a lot of things. Just a theory. For example, I flew 20 hours today. Not once did I go this way?” he said moving his hands in a circle.

“I didn’t tip over and didn’t go upside down. So, but it is just a theory,” he reiterated.

“No, you — cause if you left New York, you can fly that way to Australia. And if you left out of Los Angeles, you can fly that way. So how does that work?” Sandilands asked pointing from left to right.

“But it’s still a straight line. You don’t go under, it’s just a theory. And then, you know, another theory — how they say the world is spinning. I’ve been living on the house on the lake for 30 years. Not once that the lake rotated to the left or rotate to the right,” O’Neal replied.

“I’ve thought of that too. I’ve thought, if we’re spinning so fast, why aren’t we dizzy,” Sandilands added.

This is not the first time O’Neal has discussed this topic. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel back in 2017, he spoke of the same ideas.

My theory is — I bought a bus a couple summers ago. So when I drive from Florida to California, it seems flat to me. So, you ever been in the flight and you get ready to land and you pull up the window and you look, it seems flat, right? Well, so that was my theory. I’m just joking.

